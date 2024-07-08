Burbank Police Log: June 17 – June 23

A weekly report of individuals taken into custody by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

Making sure the city is safe is what the Burbank police department does and on Sunday, June 23, Naveen Ashwath Gowda, a Burbank consultant was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave.

The time is 2:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Monique Iman McVay is employed in sales and lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It occurred at 7:09 p.m. and the charges are battery – defrauding an innkeeper and a warrant.

Luis Alberto Vazquez Diaz is a cleaner and a Burbank resident and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 7:55 p.m.

Burbank resident Anthony John Valento is a police officer and was nabbed at 319 North Lomita St. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

On Saturday, June 22, Adam Ayon, who lives in Burbank was arrested after being charged with false imprisonment and spousal abuse. The time is 1:52 a.m.

Dana Lee DiMaggio lives in North Hollywood and is a bartender and was picked up at 2:52 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of Xanax.

Ricky Lee Mayo is a Los Angeles painter and was handcuffed at the Santa Monica police department. The time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are vandalism – trespassing and warrants.

Marco Vega lives in East Los Angeles and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Chavez St. It took place at 5:09 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Roberto Arias is a Sun Valley construction worker and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Israel Guerrero is retired and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Screenland Drive and Valhalla Drive. The time is 9:23 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Matthew Rick lives in Burbank and works for CIA and was arrested at 180 North Los Angeles St. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Daniel Toscano is an actor and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2000 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:09 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Gonzalez lives in Chatsworth and is a mechanic and was arrested at Bethany Road and East St. The time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Julio Cesar River Agodoy is a Los Ángeles driver and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 8:04 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and driving without a license.

Los Angeles resident Bobby Garcia is employed in customer service and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:10 p.m.

The charges Garcia is facing are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Friday, June 21, Norman Douglas Goodson, who lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 00:25 a.m. The charges are battery – petty theft and warrants. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave.

Artor Ghaermanian resides in Sylmar and is a business owner and was nabbed at 816 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 4:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Latisha Sue White is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:52 a.m.

The charges White faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Talene Elizabeth Hovhannessian is a paralegal and is a Sun valley resident and was handcuffed after being charged with lewd acts with a minor child. The time is 2:44 p.m.

Matthew Paul Chudzik is employed as a mason and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 6:36 p.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant. The site is 2021 West Olive Ave.

John Thomas Piani is a Burbank glazer and was apprehended at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 6:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – a bench warrant – trespassing on railroad property and warrants.

Albert Vahani Khachatryan is employed in delivery and is a Glendale resident and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:38 p.m.

Byron Flores lives in Glendale and works at the airport and was taken into custody at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Islam Baisuev works in delivery and lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:21 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Nikoloz Kovzadze works for Uber and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Thursday, June 20, Kyle Adam Carrozza, who lives in Burbank and is a freelancer was arrested at 7:30 a.m. The charges are possession of child pornography twice.

Aaron Taharka Thomas is an Inglewood resident and is a remodeler and was picked up at 719 East Nutwood St. The time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Armani Tomas Lopez lives in San Pablo and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1:30 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer – possession of a controlled substance – vandalism – vandalism with $400 or more and battery.

Nicole Gero Kostopoulos is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael Ramos lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was taken into custody at First St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 5:55 p.m. The charges are robbery and parole violation.

Arthur Armando Sanchez is a construction worker and lives in Pacoima and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. The time is 6:08 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Miguel Mendez lives in North Hollywood and is a store manager and was pinched at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 7:30 p.m.

The charge Mendez faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jennifer Cassandra Celes is a Newall manager and was arrested at 3113 West Olive Ave. It took place at 9:35 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Richard Lopez is a Canyon Country resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Angel Andino Bautista lives in Newall and is a phone store manager and was picked up at the same site. The time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges Bautista faces are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of a loaded firearm and a warrant.

Jeffrey Valenzuela Arreola is a Van Nuys student and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Lynwood resident Reginald L. Taylor works for CalTrans and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 10:13 p.m. The charges are robbery – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and warrants.

On Wednesday, June 19, Victoria Marashlyan, a Burbank bookkeeper was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and violating a restraining order. It took place at 7:00 a.m.

Arthur De La Roca is a North Hollywood resident and a construction worker and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – petty theft and warrants.

Tracy Allen Davis is a Los Angeles line worker and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 10:20 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Melanie Sarah Estiban lives in Burbank and is employed in gym sales and was arrested at the Burbank jail lobby. The time is 12:08 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Oscar Vargas is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:57 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property. It took place at 1:57 p.m.

Adrian Acevedo Galvan lives in Woodland Hills and is a shop owner and was arrested at 245 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:56 p.m. The charges are conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Roman Gonzalez is a contractor and a Winnetka resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are conspiracy – robbery and possession of a concealed firearm.

Covina cashier George Alexander Hipilito was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 11:56 p.m. The charges are conspiracy – robbery – burglary and a warrant.

On Tuesday, June 18, Gustavo Rosales, a Burbank resident and an officer was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:45 a.m.

Erick Alexander Fuentes Martinez lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1510 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 1:42 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Quincy Terrell Everett resides in Pacoima and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

El Monte resident Christopher Bryant Romero works in cleaning and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Francisco Gonzalez is a Pacoima resident and was apprehended at 900 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:57 p.m.

The charges Gonzalez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.

Ricardo Zavala Cardenas is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft.

Elonzo Adrian Montano lives in Sun Valley and is employed in security and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Tony Carl Calloway Jr. resides in Rancho Cucamonga and was handcuffed at 801 North Rose St. The time is 7:32 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

Karen Lynn Kalavesis is employed in floral design and lives in Simi Valley and was picked up at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

Breanna Codd is a Los Angeles caretaker and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 8:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Glendale De La Cruz is a Glendale resident and was picked up at the Glendale police department. It took place at 11:05 p.m. The charges are felony reckless evading – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Ariana Marie Hernandez is a Burbank sales associate and was cuffed at 1818 Jackson St. It took place at 9:34 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, June 17, Jannina Campos, a Burbank resident was apprehended at 2467 Brighton St. and it took place at 1:25 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Casey James Lombardo is a veterinary technician and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Hood Ave.

It happened at 9:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Colby Robin Lombardo is a Los Angeles recycler and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Michelle Marie Mushlyan is a Glendale file clerk and was arrested at 200 North Third St. It took place at 3:05 p.m. The charge is failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Tia Shelise Harris lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a collector and was pinched at 3:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery.

Jack Vincent Scotti lives in Moorpark and is a correctional officer and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are forgery – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Teddy Marquis Broadnax is a Los Angeles contractor and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 7:41 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Anthony Scott Franks is a Canyon Country contractor and was apprehended at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 9:51 p.m. The charge is burglary.